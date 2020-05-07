Spa waiting for government ’green light’

Spa-Francorchamps is waiting for the "green light from the government" to push ahead with plans for a 2020 Belgian GP.

The famous circuit has a August 30 date on the original 2020 calendar - but the Belgian government has banned mass events until the 31st.

Race promoter Vanessa Maes told RTBF that Spa is "still awaiting the green light from the government to organise the grand prix on Sunday, August 30 without an audience".

"Everyone is well aware that each organiser is dependent on their government," she added.

Some are sceptical of F1’s ’ghost race’ plan, but Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat says he would be happy to take part even though the absence of spectators will make the races "strange".

"The main thing is that we can race," the Russian told Sport-Express.

"If it means we have to wear masks and not have any contact - no problem. Especially not having contact," Kvyat laughed.

"It is important to race. It will be strange without spectators obviously, but I think that will make it safer for everyone. If that is what is necessary to race, then we should."