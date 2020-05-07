No Dutch GP ’without a vaccine’ - Verstappen

Jos Verstappen does not believe his native Holland will be able to host a race at Zandvoort in 2020.

While other circuits like Austria, Silverstone, Hungary and even Monza are eyeing back-to-back ’ghost race’ weekends amid the corona crisis, organisers at Zandvoort appear less keen.

"The grand prix of the Netherlands was one of the races that everyone in Formula 1 was looking forward to," Dutchman Verstappen, whose son is Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, said.

"Everything was ready for a big party, but now I cannot imagine a race at Zandvoort will happen this year.

"I can even hardly imagine that without a vaccine we can be all together again with 100,000 people. It is an absurd situation.

"Postponing until next year is an option, but it’s a decision that belongs to F1 and the circuit," Jos Verstappen added.