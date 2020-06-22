Sochi admits Portugal trying to take F1 race date
"The situation with the coronavirus creates certain difficulties"
Russia’s grand prix boss has played down reports that Portugal could be set to take the place of Sochi on the 2020 ’corona calendar’.
It has been reported that the Algarve circuit in Portimao, Portugal, is poised to take Russia’s currently-scheduled September 27 race date.
"We are continuing to prepare for our race, which is still planned for September 27 despite the fact that the Portuguese are trying to take it," confirmed Alexey Titov, boss of the Sochi promoter Rosgonki.
"Do not worry, our preparations are going according to plan with no changes," he insisted.
"The situation with the coronavirus creates certain difficulties, but we are trying to cope with them. Fortunately we have an organising committee which helps to resolve issues so that the race is on time and with all the elements - cars on the track and spectators in the stands.
"One of the key issues is team logistics, but I am sure we will solve this and every problem," Titov added.
