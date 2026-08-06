Camara plays down growing Haas rumours

Rafael Camara has played down growing speculation that Ferrari could place him at Haas in 2027 as a replacement for Esteban Ocon.

Ferrari’s influence over the American team makes the 21-year-old Brazilian a leading candidate, although others have also been linked with Ocon’s endangered seat.

Camara, a Ferrari academy member since 2022, has taken four poles and two feature-race victories during his rookie Formula 2 season.

"It’s good to see," he told F2’s official website when asked about the Formula 1 rumours.

"You don’t really know at the moment, but it’s nice to have this, and to see that the dream is close."

"But at the same time, you don’t want to get too much into that because I’m still in a very important championship, and if you do well, most likely you’re going to get a chance."

"So, on my side, I’m just really focusing on this year."

Camara has already tested Formula 1 machinery for Ferrari several times.

"Obviously, the dream is to be in Formula 1 full time," he said. "But it was something that was very emotional at the time."

"At the same time, it’s your work. You try to enjoy it as much as you can, but you still need to do a good job."