Cadillac veterans split Dutch F1 experts

Cadillac’s decision to build its new Formula 1 project around experienced drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez has divided former Dutch racers Renger van der Zande and Jan Lammers.

Perez has performed strongly on his return and rates his own season close to 10 out of 10, although he has also questioned Cadillac’s rate of development.

Bottas, meanwhile, suffered the new team’s latest fiery brake failure in Hungary and had to use a barrier to stop the car.

"These new front ducts were meant to address the problem and prevent it from happening, but there’s clearly still not enough airflow to the brakes," he said.

"I had no choice but to hit the wall to stop the car."

Van der Zande believes incidents like that prove Cadillac still needs experienced drivers.

"You just have to have a Bottas who doesn’t start whining on the radio when the brakes don’t work anymore, but simply brings the thing to a halt," he told Ziggo Sport.

"He shows it, goes home and moves on to the next race."

He thinks a younger driver such as Colton Herta should only be introduced once Cadillac becomes competitive.

"If speed comes out of that car at some point, then you put a Colton Herta or someone who is ready in it."

Former Formula 1 driver Lammers strongly disagrees, arguing that Bottas and Perez are already too established to supply the hunger a new team needs.

"They’re just way too seasoned and I don’t really see the ambition anymore," he said.

"It’s just a pension for them to supplement, very disrespectful.

"You need the kind of guys who take the phone out of your hands at home and do what you’ve been studying for three minutes within 30 seconds."