Newey says Honda bond stronger after ’disastrous’ start

Adrian Newey has joined Honda in declaring that their strained relationship has improved significantly after a disastrous start to 2026.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe and Aston ambassador Pedro de la Rosa recently said cooperation between the two organisations had become much stronger as reliability and performance also began to improve.

"I think what has really progressed is precisely the relationship," Newey said.

"After what can only be described as a disastrous start, the positive aspect - because you always look for positives - is that it has fostered a very close working relationship between Honda and Aston Martin."

"We continue to develop that in all areas."

Newey believes the improved working relationship should eventually translate into better results.

"I’m very pleased with the progress we’re making from a relationship standpoint."

"Typically, if relationships improve, performance improves as well."

Aston Martin made a major step with its heavily revised car in Hungary, while Honda’s upgraded engine is due to race at Zandvoort.

Further chassis developments are planned for Monza and Baku.

"The technical evolution, with regard to the car in Hungary and then the upgrades, as I mentioned, that we will bring to Zandvoort and then to Baku, yes, I think they have been very important steps," Newey said.

"It’s clear we’re trying to make up ground. Will that make us the fastest car? Unfortunately, no."

"But does it represent a good step forward from where we were? Yes, I think so."