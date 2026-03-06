Schumacher warns of TV mistakes as F1 complexity soars

Ralf Schumacher has warned that even Formula 1’s television experts will struggle to keep up with the complexity of the 2026 regulations, admitting mistakes on air are inevitable in the opening races.

The Sky Deutschland pundit and former F1 driver said broadcasters have attended a special commentary workshop where new on-screen graphics - designed to help viewers track battery deployment in real time - were previewed.

"We’ve already had a commentary workshop where we were shown new on-screen graphics," Schumacher told Swiss newspaper Blick. "I hope we get as much information as possible - who has how much battery power left and who doesn’t, so we can better explain why someone has overtaken."

But he was under no illusions about the scale of the challenge.

"I’m afraid we’ll all make a mistake or two in the first few races because the complexity of the new cars is truly enormous. Even the teams are saying they’re still struggling to make sense of the flood of data."

On Audi’s debut season with the rebranded Sauber outfit, Schumacher was cautiously positive. "My first impression of Audi isn’t as bad as some other experts have said," he said.

"It’s a mammoth task to buy a midfield team, restructure everything, and also build their own engine. Audi has overcome the first hurdle - bringing stability."

He warned, however, that corporate involvement in F1 operations is a recipe for trouble - a situation he witnessed himself back in his Toyota days.

"The corporation must stay out of the operational side. That can take four or five years. You can’t make ad-hoc decisions in any boardroom. The way it works at Mercedes is the right way - Toto Wolff is simply the boss. Period," said Ralf.

Schumacher also raised eyebrows by suggesting Wolff’s recent partial sale of his Mercedes shares may signal something about F1’s longer-term trajectory. "I expect Formula 1 to remain extremely popular, but that a certain stagnation will set in," he said.

"One indication of this, in my opinion, is that Toto Wolff sold part of his team shares. Toto usually knows what he’s doing."

On his nephew Mick Schumacher’s switch to IndyCar, he remains blunt. "With all due respect, for me, motorsport in the USA, with its oval races, raises the question of risk versus benefit. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see that an oval race with an average speed of 360kmh is more dangerous than Formula 1."

He added that Flavio Briatore had told him he advised Fernando Alonso to stay away from oval racing after two Indy 500 appearances. "I still can’t quite grasp Mick’s decision," he said. "But he’s old enough to know what he’s doing."