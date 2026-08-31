Schumacher vows Monza return after jet-ski surgery

Ralf Schumacher insists he will still be in the Formula 1 paddock at Monza after suffering a painful shoulder injury during a televised celebrity jet-ski event in Germany.

The former F1 driver dislocated his right shoulder while trying to flip over the jet ski after falling into the water, with subsequent scans revealing a small piece of bone had also broken away.

"I am currently on my way to Austria, where I will have surgery on my right shoulder on Monday," Schumacher told Bild.

"The shoulder hurts all the time, but it should be better after the operation."

He said doctors expect a full recovery to take five or six months, but his Sky Deutschland duties will continue almost immediately.

"I can manage that," he smiled. "I only have to hold the microphone with my left hand."

"After the surgery, I’ll stay in the hospital overnight, and then travel to Monza on Thursday."

Schumacher also absolved the organisers of responsibility.

"Maybe I’m just too old for this nonsense," said the German.

"The organisers are completely blameless, and if there’s another edition, I’ll definitely be there again."

Elsewhere, former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi has married his new partner Ania in Marina del Cantone on Italy’s Sorrento Peninsula, Corriere della Sera reports.

Around 100 guests attended the ceremony, including Alain Prost.