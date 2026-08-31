Madring theft investigated before F1 debut

Police are investigating the theft of around 300 metres of cable from Madring just two weeks before Formula 1 arrives at the new Madrid circuit.

According to ABC, the wiring was stolen during the early hours of Sunday from an area near the circuit.

Spain’s National Police are investigating, with no arrests reported so far.

The incident is not expected to threaten the September 13 Spanish GP, with the circuit itself complete and remaining work focused mainly on temporary facilities, grandstands and final event preparation.

It comes only days after Madring hosted two days of Formula 3 testing as a major operational rehearsal for the inaugural F1 event.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, speaking to AS during the Rally of Paraguay, admitted the new venue has required particularly close attention during its approval process.

"Madring is an adventure," he said.

"We’re keeping a close eye on it because the homologation process has been complicated, but the feedback is good and I’ll be there, of course."

"Spain is a very emotional, very passionate country, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great event."