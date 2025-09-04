Ralf Schumacher moved by first Maranello visit

Ralf Schumacher has described his first visit to Ferrari’s Maranello heartland as a deeply emotional experience.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP, the 50-year-old travelled to the town most associated with his brother Michael’s success.

"I know a few teams, but this was something very special," he told Sky Deutschland. "It was wonderful to see everything around it, how Maranello is alive. Ferrari and this position in Italy, that’s unique.

At the famous Ristorante Montana, where ’Mamma Rossella’ cooked for Ferrari drivers and legends for decades, he said: "It’s a special place. Impressive pictures, helmet collections, memorabilia.

"It made me realise once again what Michael had initiated at Ferrari and what he left behind."

The Ferrari museum across from the F1 factory was equally striking, Schumacher explained. "Over 650,000 visitors annually," he said.

"When you come into the Hall of Fame and see how your own brother shaped that era and will likely continue to shape it for a long time to come, that’s special. The museum director said, ’Not every driver has that - he was family.’"

He added that even Ferrari’s current drivers still ask after Michael’s favourite meal. "Then they choose that," Ralf smiled.