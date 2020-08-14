Spanish GP || August 16 || 15h10 (Local time)

Sainz would welcome Jerez back to F1

It "would be good news for F1 and for Spain"

By GMM

14 August 2020 - 14:22
Adding Jerez to F1’s 2020 ’corona calendar’ would be good news for Formula 1 and Spain.

That is the view of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, as he prepares for his home race in Barcelona this weekend.

There are rumours that with Formula 1 still targeting a full calendar of up to 18 races in this virus-affected season, Liberty Media is in talks with more potential local hosts.

One of them is Istanbul, the former venue of the Turkish GP, and another Jerez - where 1997’s nail-biting title showdown between Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve was controversially settled.

"I don’t know how real that rumour is," McLaren driver Sainz said in Barcelona. "I hadn’t heard it until now.

"Personally, racing at home in Barcelona, I always have a great time. And going to Jerez would be good news for F1 and for Spain."

Sainz, who is switching to Ferrari next year, is much less happy with the performance of his current team McLaren’s pitstop crew. In the last five races, he has had problems no fewer than three times.

"The trust is still there but we know that it is an area of improvement that has cost us many points," he said.

Ecclestone scolds Stroll over ’pink Mercedes’ affair

