Hadjar likely out of Dutch GP with wrist injury

Isack Hadjar is expected to miss this weekend’s Dutch GP after suffering a wrist injury, with Liam Lawson poised for an unexpected return to Red Bull.

According to De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren, Hadjar was injured during a gym session while preparing for Zandvoort and is now unlikely to be fit enough to race.

Lawson is therefore ready to step back into Red Bull’s senior team alongside Max Verstappen.

The New Zealander was briefly Verstappen’s teammate in 2025 before being demoted to Racing Bulls after just two races.

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull’s reserve driver who this week has been linked with a move to Indycar for 2027, is expected to take Lawson’s place at Racing Bulls if Hadjar is ruled out.

Hadjar has performed strongly enough this season that he is expected to remain Verstappen’s teammate in 2027.

Red Bull is hoping that missing Zandvoort would allow the 21-year-old to recover in time for Monza.

The timing is particularly ironic for Lawson, who made his Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort three years ago after Daniel Ricciardo was sidelined by a broken wrist.

Red Bull declined to confirm the news on Tuesday evening and offered no comment.