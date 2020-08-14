Ecclestone scolds Stroll over ’pink Mercedes’ affair

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has scolded Lawrence Stroll following his fellow billionaire’s comments about the ’pink Mercedes’ affair.

As the legality of Racing Point’s 2020 car looks set to move on to the international court of appeal, team owner Stroll launched a vigorous defence of his integrity.

"I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated," Stroll said.

"I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity - and that of my team - are beyond question."

But Ecclestone, whose official title as ’chairman emeritus’ of Formula 1 actually expired in January, thinks Stroll is being too dramatic.

"He doesn’t have to be upset," the 89-year-old told Auto Motor und Sport. "What happened is that Racing Point pushed the rules a little too far and this is the result."

Ecclestone suggests that Canadian Stroll, who made his fortune in fashion and whose son Lance drives for the team, should be grateful for his place in F1.

"He should be happy that they made his way into Formula 1 so easy for him two years ago," he said.

"He was allowed to get a team out of bankruptcy with all of its rights. If it had been me, he would have started from scratch with his new team name a year later."