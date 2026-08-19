Ukraine appeals FIA decision over Russia

Ukraine’s automobile federation has formally appealed the FIA’s decision to restore Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems and national symbols in international motorsport.

The FAU says the move is unacceptable while Russia’s war against Ukraine continues and has asked FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the World Motor Sport Council to reverse the August 3 decision.

"Under these conditions, the return of state symbols of aggressor countries to international sports competitions cannot be considered a neutral or purely sporting step," the federation said.

FAU argues that restoring the symbols risks creating "a false impression of normalisation of relations" while the conflict continues.

It has also asked Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports to join the response and says it will continue challenging the FIA decision.