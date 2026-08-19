Albon stays as Sainz decision nears

Williams has secured Alex Albon on a new deal, even as attention increasingly turns to whether Carlos Sainz will also commit beyond 2026.

Team principal James Vowles framed Albon’s renewal as an endorsement of Williams’ long-term direction.

"Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years - re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading," he said.

The quote, however, is notable because Sainz has spent much of the season openly frustrated by Williams’ lack of progress, while rumours have swirled around a lucrative new offer worth 30 million euros and potentially containing Verstappen-style exit protection.

Speedweek’s Mathias Brunner nevertheless believes the Spaniard will also stay.

"It is expected that Williams will also confirm a new agreement with Carlos Sainz in the coming days," he wrote.

Auto Motor und Sport’s Joel Lischka reports similarly that Sainz is expected to remain at Williams for 2027, although he may already be looking further ahead.

"Carlos Sainz is expected to remain at Williams in 2027," he said.

"However, the Spaniard is reportedly eyeing a possible move to Audi the following year."

Meanwhile, another major driver-market announcement could come at Zandvoort.

Robert Doornbos believes Max Verstappen may use the final Dutch GP to publicly settle his own future.

"What Max will do in the future will probably be announced in Zandvoort," he said on The Pit Talk podcast.

"It’s an important moment for Red Bull to keep Max on board and secure his contract with the team until the end of 2028. This is essentially the contract he has already signed."

"But it would only be fair to the team to explain this publicly to the media and Red Bull and say: ’I’m staying with you so we can focus on 2027.’"