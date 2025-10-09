Sainz joins Alonso by slamming F1’s ’celebrity obsession’

Carlos Sainz has echoed Fernando Alonso’s criticism of Formula 1’s television coverage, accusing the sport of prioritising celebrity reactions over on-track action.

Speaking to Spanish radio program El Partidazo de COPE, the Williams driver said F1 has gone too far with its focus on glamour shots and paddock guests rather than showing key racing moments.

"It’s becoming a bit of a trend that must be working for them - seeing our girlfriends, seeing famous people on TV, the reactions," Sainz said.

"I understand if there’s an overtake or a tense moment and you show the reaction, but last weekend they didn’t show any of the four or five overtakes I made at the end, nor Fernando’s chase of Lewis. They missed a lot of things."

Sainz said the balance has shifted too far. "The other stuff is fine - as long as you don’t miss the main point," he added.

"For me, they even go overboard by bringing out the celebrities and brides a bit. Sometimes there are so many VIPs in the paddock you can’t even walk. We move by bike or scooter because if you don’t, you just can’t get around."

The Spaniard acknowledged that F1’s paddock atmosphere has changed dramatically. "Ten or fifteen years ago, the paddock lacked atmosphere - now it doesn’t lack any at all. I prefer it this way, but we have to remind people that those there are working."

Sainz also admitted he finds the pre-race environment overwhelming. "I get a bit stressed in the paddock because of the number of people who stop us for photos," he said. "On Sunday I don’t enjoy walking around because I want to be focused and alone.

"My mother tells me to smile more, but I’m just trying to isolate myself and concentrate."