Sainz hails Dakar run in father’s Ford

Carlos Sainz says driving his famous father’s Ford Dakar Raptor was one of the greatest experiences of his life.

During Formula 1’s summer break, the Williams driver travelled to Zaragoza’s San Gregorio military base to join four-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz Sr at a Ford test.

"It’s like we did a year ago (at Ferrari), but with the roles reversed. First I’ll be his co-driver, and then the other way around," the 31-year-old explained in a Youtube video of the day.

Sitting alongside his father, Sainz jr quickly realised the challenge. "Papa, be careful!" he screeched multiple times.

The Williams driver admitted: "I was suffering. It’s a crazy experience, like a huge rollercoaster. It feels like the last lap of your life.

"Being a co-driver in these things is tough - it’s claustrophobic, and then they say an F1 car is small."

After swapping seats, the younger Sainz admitted to being "very stressed" at first, but soon revelled in the Ford Raptor T1. "The car gives you a lot of confidence, I loved it, it’s a lot of fun," he said.

"It’s one of the best cars I’ve ever driven. I didn’t expect it to be so wild - top two or three experiences of my life, along with the first time I tried an F1 car."

He reserved special praise for his 63-year-old father. "He’s a monster, completely crazy. That he’s still doing this at 63 blows my mind. I already admired him, but after this even more," Sainz said.

The Spaniard also admitted he could one day follow his father into the Dakar. "I’ve already spoken with my father that I might one day take on the Dakar. I see myself trying," he revealed.