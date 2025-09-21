Sainz: this is where I deserve to be and where the team should be

Carlos Sainz insists talk of a move to Mercedes is "just rumours," even as his stunning P2 in Baku qualifying reinforced new speculation about his future.

The Spaniard, dropped by Ferrari for 2025, has endured a frustrating first season so far at Williams. But on Saturday he capitalised on a chaotic, red-flag-strewn session to line up alongside Max Verstappen on the front row.

"I’ve already found myself on the front row many times, so maybe that’s why I’m less excited than I should be," he told Canal Plus.

"In my opinion, this is where I deserve to be and where the team should be. But I don’t want it to be about a crazy qualifying, but for it to be about Williams’ proper place in the future."

Sainz also told Sky Italia: "I’m happy, it was a difficult day where we couldn’t make mistakes. Proud to be in second place - I came to Williams to bring them back to the front.

"Now we have to learn, also for next year."

But with Mercedes reportedly considering replacing struggling rookie Kimi Antonelli by sending him on loan to Williams, 31-year-old Sainz was pressed on whether he could be heading to Brackley as George Russell’s teammate.

"I have a contract with Williams - no one has called me," Sainz insisted. "These are just rumours."