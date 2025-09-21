Williams boss Vowles tries hands on wheel in GT3 test

Williams team principal James Vowles spent the weekend behind the wheel of a GT3 car, taking time away from his usual engineering and leadership duties.

Vowles took part in a two-day test in Spain at the Circuito de Navarra driving a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo with Garage59.

He called it a "fantastic two days".

"Mostly dry and a great technical circuit," said Vowles. "It was great to be back with a team that I have a strong history with."

He said he was "rusty" at first after "a few years" out of the cockpit. "But very happy with where we ended up after two days of testing."

Vowles’ most notable stints behind the wheel include the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series, and earlier appearances in GT3 and GT4 style programs.

Referring to his return to the cockpit in Spain, he concluded: "I had to hang up most of my engineering brain and focus on driving - and loved every second."