Williams posts $67m loss despite revival
"We’re the most improved midfield team by far"
Williams has revealed another heavy annual loss, even as the historic team celebrates progress on and off the track.
Financial filings show a post-tax deficit of $67.5 million in 2024 - the Grove outfit’s fifth straight year in the red - bringing cumulative losses since 2020 to over $285m.
Revenue, however, rose sharply by $67.6m to $243.2m, though soaring administrative expenses of $238.3m left the bottom line unchanged. The team also bolstered its balance sheet by raising more than $747m in new capital late last year, strengthening liquidity with $25m cash in hand.
Williams said the result was "in line with expectations and the Group’s strategy to continue investing in all areas of the business to drive both on-track and commercial performance in pursuit of success in the medium and long-term."
Despite the financial pain, the team sits fifth in the standings after Carlos Sainz’s recent podium - a milestone Alex Albon described as validation for the rebuilding project.
"It’s more just a validation - to Grove and to everyone that we’re on the up," he said. "I think we’re the most improved midfield team by far.
"It feels like every year we’ve made a big step, and this year is clearly the bigger one of all the four years I’ve been in the team."
Albon credited the team’s leadership under James Vowles for a cultural turnaround. "When I first joined, there was an element of just being low down - they kind of expected ’this is where we belong.’ There’s been a huge shift in open-mindedness and a hunger to move and be a top team.
"That’s very much down to James and the key individuals within the team."
The Thai-British driver admits even he underestimated the progress. "I would never have said at the beginning of 2025 we would score a podium - and almost on pace as well. But what’s exciting to me is we’re only 60-70% in our journey, maybe even less, and yet we can score a podium at this time. It makes me believe even more that we can do a better job."