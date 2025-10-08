Hamilton tells Piastri ’don’t give up positions’

Lewis Hamilton has offered a few pointed words of advice to Oscar Piastri as the Australian’s rivalry with McLaren teammate Lando Norris continues to escalate.

The seven-time world champion, who knows McLaren politics well from his explosive 2007 season alongside Fernando Alonso, smiled when asked what guidance he’d give the current title contender.

"Don’t give up any more positions," Hamilton replied.

McLaren asked Piastri to yield to Norris after the latter’s slow pitstop at Monza. In Singapore, Piastri was furious after being pushed wide by Norris on lap 1 and suggested his teammate should have been asked to hand the place back - but the team refused.

When told of Hamilton’s advice by UOL Esporte journalist Julianne Cerasoli, Piastri grinned. "He’s been in that position several times, so I take the advice," he quipped.

Despite his calm reputation, Piastri has shown flashes of frustration in recent races, prompting debate over whether the pressure of a title fight is starting to show.

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers told De Telegraaf that the Australian’s complaints in Singapore were misplaced. "What was he whining and complaining about? You’re racing, aren’t you?

"What an old whiner," the Dutchman added.

He also dismissed comparisons between the Singapore clash and McLaren’s earlier team-order drama at Monza. "I’m getting tired of everyone comparing everything," the Dutchman said.

"Monza was very clear - whoever is ahead decides who pits first. Norris didn’t want a problem with the undercut, then the team made a mistake with the pit stop. That was the team’s fault, not Lando’s."