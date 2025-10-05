Russell shines amid ongoing 2026 contract tension

George Russell’s stunning pole in Singapore came amid ongoing uncertainty about his future at Mercedes.

Italian journalist Leo Turrini told Sky Italia that Russell’s qualifying form may have been fuelled by the situation. "Not having a job guarantee has launched George towards a sensational qualifying session," he said.

"His contract hasn’t been signed yet - he’s now done something extraordinary."

Rumours of tense exchanges between Russell and team boss Toto Wolff have swirled for days, though Wolff insists a deal is close. When asked if it was a matter of days, hours or minutes, the Austrian smiled: "Something like that."

Russell himself said he is simply taking his time.

"I think for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right," he explained. "Every time you renew a contract, it’s the most important one of your life and it has to be done with good care.

"There’s nothing to worry about, and it will get done when it gets done."

Asked if he was being a tough negotiator, Russell laughed. "How many of these questions? You keep on going!

"No, I don’t think so. I think it’s just about something that’s fair, mutually beneficial. It’s obviously different for certain drivers who may have a bit more power, may have a bit less power. But as I said, no more updates. Nothing to report. I’ll be glad to tell you all once there is."

While Russell’s renewal drags on, speculation about Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes seat for 2026 has eased. Wolff now appears to be defending the young Italian rather than criticising him.

"All the other drivers have gotten used to these cars, but for him, it’s only his first year," he said. "But next year, everyone will be starting from scratch again. And I think he’s doing a good job."

As for his earlier tough words, particularly after Monza, Wolff admitted: "It worked to get him fired up." Antonelli agreed, telling L’Equipe: "I needed a kick in the butt."

He also conceded a Q3 mistake in Singapore. "I felt good in Q1 and Q2 and knew I could fight for pole. I wasn’t clear-headed - I exceeded the limits of the car and its grip. I was more sideways than straight, which is a shame because at least the front row was achievable."

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda’s 2026 prospects remain uncertain. Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said in Singapore: "He needs to get closer to Max (Verstappen)," returning to his familiar refrain after recently praising the Japanese driver’s progress.

Tsunoda downplayed any differences between his car and Verstappen’s.

"The only update is to the front wing, so I don’t think that makes a big difference," he said. "The areas where I was lacking today were areas that should have improved, so I’ll see how it goes from here."

As for Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, he’s enduring a poor weekend, crashing twice at a crucial stage of contract talks.

At Alpine, Franco Colapinto’s future also hangs in the balance. New team boss Steve Nielsen said the rookie’s recent form has improved but decisions are still weeks away.

"Franco had a difficult start. I think we’ve seen that equalise and calm down a little bit," he said in Singapore. "He’s now had the measure of Pierre (Gasly) in the last two or three races. So he’s on a par with him, which is good.

"We don’t know where that slope will end - we’ll make our decision on Franco and whoever else is in the frame when we have to. But we’re a few races away from that yet."