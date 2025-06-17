Russell not ruling out F1 popularity collapse

George Russell has warned Formula 1 to stay alert in order to avert a slump in popularity.

Among other key members of the F1 circus, including Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, other active drivers and Brad Pitt, the sport celebrated the New York premiere of its new Hollywood feature film on Monday.

In the real F1 world, Montreal pole sitter and winner Russell - also in New York - finds himself politically entangled with the sport, often at particular loggerheads with the current FIA regime.

F1’s Liberty Media-led commercial side, however, is absolutely thriving - but Russell warned that amid the difficult political climate, he is not tempted to step down as co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

"No," the Mercedes driver told motorsport-total.com. "Because right now, we’re riding a wave as a sport - but if you fall off the wave, things can go downhill very quickly.

"So we all need to remain very vigilant and not take Formula 1’s current position for granted."

Russell, 27, hailed Liberty and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for successfully taking the sport to a much broader audience. "But it’s like a Jenga tower," he said.

"If a single piece falls, the entire structure can collapse. So we mustn’t let up now, while we’re in this strong position.

"The upswing can disappear just as unexpectedly as it came. That’s why this phase is perhaps more crucial than ever."

On track, Russell is riding a strong and consistent wave of form - but he is yet to be offered a new contract by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The latest specialist reports in the UK suggest he may be in serious talks with Aston Martin.

Russell joked that he may need to do a Valtteri Bottas-style nude calendar if he is left without a seat for 2026. "If I don’t have a contract next year, I need to bring the income in somehow," he laughed.