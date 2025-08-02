Russell jokes Kimi ’wasn’t supposed to say that’

Toto Wolff has rubbished suggestions Mercedes held an "emergency" technical meeting between Spa and Hungary, despite Kimi Antonelli admitting the team reverted to its old rear suspension for this weekend’s race.

The 18-year-old rookie, under increasing pressure following a emotionally tough run of poor form, let slip to media that Mercedes decided to abandon the troubled rear axle introduced in recent races. "That had to be kept secret!" teammate George Russell laughed.

Team boss Wolff, however, was quick to play down reports of panic at Brackley.

"It’s always such nonsense - all this talk of an ’emergency meeting’," the team principal said. "We have a meeting every week to assess the current capabilities of the car and potential areas for improvement.

"One such meeting took place last week as scheduled, with the participation of the drivers. We have these meetings regularly, every few months. This was a big meeting and it was interesting."

Whatever the nature of the meeting, the decision to drop the new suspension appears to have paid off.

"The problem with the new rear axle was that the rear end was completely unstable," Wolff explained. "It didn’t inspire confidence in the drivers. Both drivers say the problem has disappeared. Much better."

The pressure on Antonelli, however, remains. After the teenager was seen in tears amid his Spa weekend, Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle remarked he would have been "fired" by now if he were at Red Bull.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sport1 the difference is structural. "Our juniors first drive for the Racing Bulls and aren’t immediately exposed to the pressure of F1. We also don’t create hype around a young driver before they’re in an F1 car."

Asked for his assessment of Antonelli, Marko said: "Very fast, but still very young. In Spa, he told me he doesn’t have confidence in the car, and as soon as he pushes, he no longer has control. It’s more a mental thing."

He added that the Mercedes - like the Red Bull - is highly sensitive and aggressive when out of its narrow working window, making it easier for experienced drivers like Russell.

"Kimi just needs to be given time to recover," said Marko. "But thankfully, Mercedes doesn’t have the luxury of a second team."