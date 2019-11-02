Rich Energy boss met Zak Brown ’multiple times’

Team supremo Zak Brown has rubbished suggestions that McLaren is about to sign up a controversial former F1 sponsor.

Rich Energy, whose farcical title sponsorship of Haas ended mid-season, used the McLaren and Renault hashtags along with ’NewDeal’ in a provocative tweet this week.

"I was stunned when I saw that," Brown is quoted by Speed Week.

"The guy obviously likes to attract attention. I have not talked to him, and I will not."

But William Storey, the bearded boss of the mysterious British energy drink who controls the Rich Energy twitter account, hit back at Brown.

"We ask Zak Brown to clarify and apologise for his false statement," he said.

"Our CEO has met him multiple times to discuss deals at his club Alfreds and at many races this year."