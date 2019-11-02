United States GP || November 3 || 13h10 (Local time)

Kubica rejects Alfa Romeo rumour

"I did not talk to Alfa Romeo"

Robert Kubica has dismissed rumours he is in talks with Alfa Romeo about 2020.

The departing Williams driver, backed by the Polish oil company PKN Orlen, has also been linked with test, reserve, simulator and development roles at Racing Point and Haas.

"I did not talk to Alfa Romeo," Kubica said in Austin.

"And if they were interested in working with me, we would probably be talking."

