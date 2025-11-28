Red Bull in good ’psychological’ shape

Oscar Piastri has hinted that McLaren quietly asked whether he might consider helping Lando Norris secure the 2025 world championship - and says he immediately shut the idea down.

"We’ve had a very brief discussion and the answer is no," Piastri confirmed in Qatar.

"I’m still equal on points with Max and got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way. That’s how we play it."

Piastri and Max Verstappen arrive in Lusail tied for second place, 24 points behind Norris with two grands prix and a sprint remaining.

The news delighted Verstappen.

"It is perfect," he smiled, knowing a McLaren two-car shield around Norris would have severely weakened his chances.

"If that was said to me, I would not have rocked up - I would have told them to f**k off.

"If you’re a real winner and a racer, then you go for it, even if you are behind. Otherwise, what is the point in turning up?"

Norris, meanwhile, insists the pressure isn’t getting to him.

"I only really think about it when you guys bring it up," he told reporters.

He also shrugged off any psychological warfare: "I’m not currently on social media. I don’t know what the others are saying. I’m sure they’re trying to say something - it’s part of the game. But it has no effect on me. I don’t even see it."

Red Bull, however, is clearly pushing the mind-games angle. Mechanics placed a handwritten note - "It’s the same as last week" - outside the open garage while working on Verstappen’s car on Thursday, a pointed message for McLaren-allied photographer spies.

Dr Helmut Marko has also turned up the psychological volume in Austrian media following the Vegas disqualifications.

To Der Standard, he said: "Verstappen’s chances have increased significantly. The momentum is on our side. We have nothing to lose - McLaren can lose everything."

And to Kleine Zeitung: "From a psychological point of view we’re in a very good position. McLaren have to play it safe. You could see the pressure on Lando when Max was next to him on the grid."

Marko added that Verstappen is approaching the showdown with trademark aggression.

"Max feels more relaxed and confident than he has in a long time. He’s like a terrier - a small dog, but incredibly tenacious and unafraid of anything."