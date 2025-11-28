Belgian GP boss slammed for Qatar trip

Fresh controversy in Belgian politics has unexpectedly placed the future of the grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps back in the headlines.

Georges-Louis Bouchez - president of the MR party and newly appointed vice-president of the Spa Grand Prix organisation - skipped a key budget vote in the Federal Parliament on Thursday to travel to Qatar for this weekend’s Formula 1 race, RTBF reports.

Bouchez confirmed he was in Doha "as vice-president of Spa Grand Prix to meet with F1 management and other promoters to ensure future editions of the Grand Prix".

MR parliamentary leader Benoit Piedboeuf defended him: "He went to negotiate an important contract - we’ll see what the results are."

But opposition MPs blasted the trip as irresponsible, given Parliament was debating the Prime Minister’s crucial general policy speech.

"When you negotiate such unfair measures, you need to take responsibility and not go on a city break to Qatar," said Patrick Pr vot (PS). "As a member of parliament, his place is here."

It is the second time Bouchez’s Qatar trips have raised questions. Last year he travelled to Doha seeking investors for Francs Borains, the football club he chairs.

The political storm arrives less than a year after Formula 1 and Spa agreed a multi-year extension that transforms the Belgian GP into an alternating event - the circuit will host the race only in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Spa-Francorchamps is currently fighting to stay on a rapidly expanding calendar that increasingly favours high-revenue street races.