Marko doubts Newey to make good Aston boss

Dr Helmut Marko has poured cold water on the shock decision to make Adrian Newey Aston Martin’s next team principal - while Fernando Alonso insists the legendary designer was already functioning as de-facto leader behind the scenes.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, Marko - one of Newey’s closest former colleagues at Red Bull - admitted he was stunned.

"That really surprised me," he said. "We’ll have to see how that plays out in practice."

Marko warned the new role means deeper involvement in race-weekend operations and management - something he believes is not Newey’s strongest suit.

"That’s certainly not his strength," he said. "His great strength lies in design, car setup, and the quality of production and development.

"It has surprised me greatly that he will now be moving more towards team management."

Alonso, however, fiercely defended the move and said Newey has already been operating like a boss.

To AS newspaper, he said in Qatar: "He was already leading the technical development of the car and the team, identifying the necessary personnel and areas for improvement.

"Internally, he was doing a lot of management, and Andy was handling the engine integration with the chassis."

The Spaniard said the team’s rapid growth makes Newey’s leadership critical.

"This team is still very young," he said. "We need the guidance of leaders like Adrian. We have the two most successful individuals in the history of the sport - Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell."

According to Alonso, the new title simply makes official what was happening anyway.

"He was a bit of a behind-the-scenes boss," he said. "He was going to be in charge of everything even without the official ’team principal’ title. With Cowell focusing more on the engine, fuel and Honda, everyone is in their place."

He did, however, hope Newey will still have enough time for his obvious strength - design.

"The role of team principal is different nowadays - media, sponsors, commitments," Alonso said. "I hope Adrian doesn’t have to do all of those and can concentrate on the important stuff."

Christian Horner had been linked with the role before Newey’s appointment, with reports claiming Newey even gave his former Red Bull boss a tour of the Silverstone factory last week.

Ultimately, Lawrence Stroll did not offer him a position.

"I don’t think we need any additional people in the leadership," Alonso added. "But that’s not my responsibility."