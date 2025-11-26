Norris fined for post-race F-bomb after Vegas GP

Championship leader Lando Norris has been fined for swearing in his immediate post-race interview after the Las Vegas GP.

Speaking to David Coulthard and Australian actor Sam Worthington after losing the lead to Max Verstappen at Turn 1 - a moment that ultimately decided the race - Norris joked that he had "let Max win" before admitting the mistake was his own.

"I let him go," the McLaren driver smiled. "Let him have a nice race.

"No, I just braked too late. It was my f-up. I don’t know - I wanted to put on a show, right? So that’s why we’re in Vegas, I guess."

When Coulthard attempted to clarify the comment, Norris cut back in: "I said I f***ed it up."

Coulthard responded: "Well, you can’t say that. Sorry, ladies and gentlemen."

The incident revived memories of Formula 1’s controversial swearing crackdown in 2024, when Max Verstappen was handed community service for using the F-word during a live broadcast at the height of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s ’image standards’ campaign.

This time, according to veteran F1 photographer Mark Sutton, Norris has received a financial penalty instead - a fine reported to be $59,000.