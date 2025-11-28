Drivers push for change, TV analysts called ’ideal’

Formula 1’s highly anticipated GPDA-FIA meeting finally took place in Qatar, with drivers again urging the federation to scrap the controversial "driving guidelines" and move toward a system built on permanent, expert stewards.

It follows months of frustration over inconsistent penalties and unpopular interpretations - with many drivers publicly questioning whether the current stewarding panel understands real racing situations.

GPDA director Carlos Sainz didn’t hide his view when asked in Qatar whether F1 even needs the current framework of driving guidelines.

"I’m going to speak as Carlos Sainz, not as GPDA," he said. "Recently after races I’ve seen some analysis from Karun Chandhok, Jolyon Palmer, Anthony Davidson.

"Every time I see this analysis, they do a very good job. They put the blame correctly most of the time - or call it a racing incident."

Sainz said that level of understanding is exactly what drivers want from future stewarding.

"My future ideal is no guidelines and people that are able to judge these incidents as well as these three people do," he said. "I’m quite impressed at the job some of the broadcasters do - the in-depth analysis, the language they speak, the background they have.

"That’s a level of ’stewardness’, if you want to call it that, that is very high."

While not criticising the current stewards directly, he made clear that expert, consistent voices are essential.

"It doesn’t mean the stewards don’t do a good job," said the Williams driver. "It means what I see after the race from these people is a very high level. Without guidelines, they’d be able to judge each decision correctly - and without bias."

Sainz said he’s not sure whether guidelines themselves are needed, but insisted drivers overwhelmingly believe experienced ex-racers should be the ones making the calls.

Chandhok, Palmer and Davidson are understood to have been specifically cited to the FIA in Thursday’s meeting as examples of the type of structure the GPDA wants going forward.