Verstappen under ’least pressure’ for title showdown

Formula 1 heads into the final two grands prix - including a sprint in Qatar this weekend - with the championship suddenly wide open and tension rising sharply inside McLaren after Max Verstappen’s Vegas win and the team’s costly double disqualification.

With the Losail circuit expected to suit Red Bull, Mercedes’ George Russell warned that this weekend may tilt momentum further toward Verstappen.

"It’s a Red Bull track," he said. "Fast corners are their thing. They’ve already shown that at Suzuka and Silverstone."

McLaren, however, believes the fight will swing back in Abu Dhabi for the finale.

"The Abu Dhabi circuit plays right into our hands again," team boss Andrea Stella insisted.

Before anything else, McLaren must ensure its floor does not once again breach regulations. Former driver Alex Wurz told ORF he was not surprised the FIA inspected the cars so quickly in Las Vegas.

"There were already rumours in Brazil that several teams had approached the FIA with questions about how some cars with such low ride height had passed scrutineering," he said. "I was surprised by how quickly the FIA checked the McLaren cars.

"Perhaps they were informed by other teams? Perhaps they wanted to measure while the cars were still hot? But these are just rumours."

He rejected suggestions that the disqualifications were designed to artificially tighten the title battle.

"In Formula 1, details matter. Every millimetre matters. McLaren overstepped the mark and were disqualified," he said. "We’ve seen that before - most recently at Ferrari. There’s nothing to discuss.

"If the plank is worn beyond the norm, the car is disqualified."

What is clear is that the decision transformed the championship picture.

"Lando Norris lost the most, while Piastri even gained a little," Wurz explained. "Without the disqualification he (Piastri) would have been 30 points behind his teammate, now he is only 24.

"The biggest winners were the spectators. We’re in for a fantastic finale. Max Verstappen’s chances, which seemed slim, have suddenly become significantly bigger. And in Qatar, he’ll have a car that can win."

F1 legend Jean Alesi agrees. "A sensational mistake at this stage of the championship," he told Formula Passion when asked about the McLaren DQ.

"But it’s also a gift for all motorsport fans. We’ll have a great finish to the season and a title contender in Max Verstappen capable of achieving a historic feat. He’s admired even by those who don’t like him."

Speculation continues over whether Red Bull tipped off the FIA about McLaren’s floor setup in Vegas - particularly after McLaren queried Verstappen’s ’free’ new engine at Interlagos.

Red Bull’s Paul Monaghan had admitted after Brazil that McLaren’s question was "like someone throwing a grenade in", adding that Red Bull would have done the same in reverse.

F1 legend Hans-Joachim Stuck believes the title now swings firmly toward Verstappen.

"When you watch what Max is doing, I think he’ll catch up," the 74-year-old told Servus TV. "The way he’s pushing the limits and how few mistakes he’s making - it’s fantastic.

"Max is under the least pressure. He can give it his all. I believe he can do it. But so much can happen. Nobody knows what will happen. You have to think back a long way to find something this exciting."