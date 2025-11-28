’Impossible’ to beat Verstappen in equal car - Hadjar

Isack Hadjar says he has no illusions about what awaits him if - as widely expected - he is promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for 2026.

Team boss Laurent Mekies says the driver decision will be announced straight after this weekend’s Qatar GP, but Hadjar admitted in Lusail that even disaster in the final two rounds wouldn’t change anything now.

Asked by AFP who the best driver on the grid is, the 21-year-old didn’t hesitate.

"Max," he said.

Could he beat a four-time world champion in the same machinery?

"No," Hadjar immediately responded. "He is better in every area - he drives better, makes fewer mistakes, and he has more experience too."

Hadjar, who has impressed at the junior team Racing Bulls on debut in 2025, says Verstappen’s level also comes from total immersion in the team.

"He’s at home here," he said. "So for now it’s impossible."

But he views sharing a garage with the Dutchman as a priceless chance to accelerate his own development.

"Against my teammates I have always been stronger," he said. "But alongside the best in the world, it’s an incredible opportunity to learn."

Red Bull is expected to confirm Verstappen’s 2026 teammate early next week - with few doubting Hadjar will take the seat currently held by Yuki Tsunoda.