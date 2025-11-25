Schu’s ex-manager compares Michael with Verstappen

Former Michael Schumacher manager Willi Weber has reappeared in the German headlines - not only for putting his EUR 15 million villa up for sale amid separation from his wife, but also for fresh reflections on the two drivers he considers the greatest of their eras.

The 83-year-old, long estranged from the Schumacher family since Sabine Kehm took over management and after Michael’s 2013 skiing accident, told f1-insider.com he still deeply admires his former protege.

"Max is more of an instinctive driver who decides on gut feeling and is almost always right," Weber said. "Michael did everything thoughtfully - every manoeuvre was calculated."

Yet, he added, both men share the same essence.

"Both sacrificed themselves completely for their success. They are not glamorous types who live for the show. They were and are athletes, not Hollywood stars. Their successes are always in service to the sport."

Weber also confirmed to Bild that, despite his personal upheaval, he remains pragmatic about the sale of his Stuttgart-area property.

"We’ll continue living together until the house is sold," he said. "You have to do one thing before the other. The world situation is bad right now - selling a house, well, the timing is never ideal."