’No signature’ for Liberty Media yet - Marko

Chase Carey wants the teams to sign up for the new Concorde Agreement "as soon as possible".

The F1 CEO’s comments coincide with reports that Mercedes had secret talks with Liberty Media at the FIA prize-winning gala.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Kronen Zeitung that talks are still taking place.

"There is no signature yet," he insisted.

On paper, Carey might have reason to worry, given that there are question marks about the commitment of several other teams and manufacturers.

"It’s the nature of the sport that there is some noise, but we feel good," he told Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"The goal is of course to have every team and everyone involved on board as soon as possible," Carey added, revealing that the teams will receive a new draft agreement to review "soon".

"But as we said earlier, we will keep these discussions private and will not issue any deadlines," he said.