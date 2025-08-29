Mercedes duo relieved Verstappen rumours faded

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli walked back into the Formula 1 paddock at Zandvoort this week noticeably more relaxed - with both knowing that Max Verstappen will not be moving to Mercedes in 2026.

The speculation over Verstappen’s contract exit clauses had put particular pressure on Mercedes’ young Italian rookie, but for now the 19-year-old is breathing easier.

"It would be nice if my renewal was announced at Monza," Antonelli told Sky Italia. "But I don’t actually know when or if it will happen there. I’m aware of the team’s position and what they want for the future."

Although many of the rumours revolved around Russell making way for Verstappen, the Briton admitted Antonelli had in fact been in the hottest seat.

"No, not at all," Russell insisted when asked if he was worried. "The main question was who would be my teammate."

As for why his own contract has not yet been signed, Russell downplayed the delay. "We naturally wanted to use the summer to relax a bit, but the situation is developing positively.

"The world doesn’t revolve solely around a new contract."

The 28-year-old also made clear he is not going anywhere. "We’re looking ahead to next year, on sponsorship events. Sometimes things just take longer than you’d expect. As I said, things are moving in the right direction."

Reports and sources suggest the holdup relates to Russell wanting a two-year deal while boss Toto Wolff prefers only one - leaving the door open for Verstappen in 2027. But Russell denied there is tension.

"No, not at all," he said when asked if he is arguing with Wolff. "Both short and long-term contracts have their pros and cons. This season has proven that performance is everything. What’s in your contract is ultimately just a number."

He even hinted he might accept a one-year extension. "I’m thinking carefully about my future.

"The truth is, I want to be world champion, preferably with Mercedes. I’m 28, I still feel young, but at some point, you have to be certain everything is going in the right direction. Like I said, I hope that happens with Mercedes. So, whether it’s for one year or several years, that’s what we’re discussing now."

Russell also laughed about re-sparking the Verstappen-to-Mercedes story earlier this year by acknowledging mutual interest between Wolff and Verstappen. "I didn’t think it was a secret," he smiled.

"Maybe it was a - what do you say? Like an open secret, but I didn’t realise it wasn’t public knowledge."

Antonelli, meanwhile, admitted the pressure hit him hard - even moving him to tears in front of the media before the break. At one stage, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko even suggested Mercedes should have placed him at a smaller team first.

"It’s not always easy to start working for a top team right away," Antonelli conceded. "I’ve had some difficult moments, but the team has always supported me. I know I didn’t get the most out of it this year.

"At the same time, it’s also important to look ahead to next year. If I had driven for a junior team, there probably wouldn’t have been as much pressure. But I’m happy I was able to start at Mercedes because I’m learning a tremendous amount here."

He admitted the break was essential. "It really helped that I could rest for a few weeks. I’m not going to lie - I was quite tired during the last few race weekends."