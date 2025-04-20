Red Bull could stick with Honda in 2026 - rumour

A fascinating rumour is swirling in the Jeddah paddock - and it could stop all the speculation about Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull.

The 2025 troubles are one thing, but Verstappen and his management are also reportedly very concerned that Red Bull’s powertrains project for the all-new 2026 regulations could make the team even less competitive.

There is talk of potential moves to Aston Martin, Mercedes, or elsewhere - but the quadruple world champion insisted in Saudi Arabia that everyone is talking about the rumours "except me".

Dutch commentator Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport: "I don’t think a departure is on the table.

"He has a contract, and I think he wants to see how that goes with Red Bull Powertrains."

However, Mol admitted that he has heard the big rumour in the paddock.

"I heard something about Red Bull not doing so well with the electrical side, and that they might want to continue with Honda for another season next year to further develop it," he revealed.

A related rumour is that only Racing Bulls might use the Red Bull-Ford engine in 2026.

"Red Bull can just rent a customer (Honda) engine," Mol added.

A related theory is that Honda itself may even be pushing for the move, concerned about its exclusive 2026 works partner Aston Martin’s current performance crisis.

"The truth is that we are perhaps the last team in Formula 1 now," Fernando Alonso said on Saturday.

"We have to put on three sets of tyres in Q1 to try to make it to Q2, and if by some miracle you make it to Q2, then you only have used tyres after that.

"We need to find some way to solve the problem at the factory because the team in the pits can’t do it anymore. I think we’ve run out of ideas," he added.