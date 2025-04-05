F1 engine makers to discuss V10s in Bahrain

A meeting next week could end all the speculation about the return of V10 engines to Formula 1.

While Red Bull and Ferrari appear open to delaying the start of the radical 2026 engine rules so that V10s running on sustainable fuel can arrive, Mercedes, Honda and Audi seem opposed.

"We are aware that the FIA is considering bringing back the V10 engines, and that a first meeting is being planned," Koji Watanabe, boss of Honda Racing Corporation, told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"We do not have any further details yet."

But Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell, whose team will use works Honda engines from 2026, does not sound supportive.

"We need to talk about the positive aspects of these rules," he said. "Sustainable fuels, batteries that are more relevant than in other industries, efficiency, and the straight-line speed mode, which is a more efficient aerodynamic package," he said at Suzuka. "We should be talking about all of this.

"We have these rules for five years, and perhaps in a few months we can talk about what will happen in 2031."

However, the global economy has taken a sharp turn in recent days, largely due to the start of Donald Trump’s radical import tariff impositions.

Therefore, a meeting involving all the engine manufacturers - presumably also including Cadillac - has been scheduled to take place in Bahrain next week.