Horner tipped for shock MotoGP switch

Christian Horner’s next move could be even more surprising than his record-breaking Red Bull severance payout - with reports linking him to a leadership role in MotoGP.

The Sun, citing Daily Mail sources, claims former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has personally suggested the 51-year-old as a candidate to run the motorcycle series, which was recently acquired by Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.

Horner’s departure from Red Bull, confirmed this week with speculation over a payout ranging from EUR 60m to 100m, has inevitably fuelled rumours about his future.

Alpine and Haas have been mentioned as possible destinations inside the F1 paddock.

A source close to the ousted team boss insisted Horner’s priority remains four wheels. "He has not got head space at the moment to think directly about his next move," the insider said.

"He wants to come back to the F1 paddock, but he wants to assess how best to achieve that. He will do.

"He is a workaholic, and so sitting about doing nothing is not what he would choose. Indeed, he didn’t choose it. It came to him out of a blue sky."

For now, Horner is bound by restrictions reportedly preventing a return until mid-2026 - and it is believed he actually agreed to a lower payout amount to shorten the ’gardening leave’ period.