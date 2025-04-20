CEO Mintzlaff ’convinced’ Verstappen staying

The CEO of the energy drink Red Bull is "convinced" the brand is not about to lose Max Verstappen to a rival Formula 1 team.

While the entire paddock at Jeddah is speculating about the identity of the quadruple world champion’s next move, it’s notable that Verstappen himself answered a clear "No" when asked if he’s considering an exit.

"We’re all dissatisfied with the current situation. No one wants to sugarcoat it," Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who took over following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, said on a rare visit to the paddock on Saturday.

But when asked if he thinks Verstappen will trigger an exit clause, he insisted: "No. I’m convinced he will continue the long journey he’s taken with Red Bull so far.

"Max will continue to drive for us in 2026," the 49-year-old German told Bild newspaper.

"On the one hand, it was not without reason that he signed until the end of 2028, and on the other hand, he has recently made his position clear," added Mintzlaff.

When told that Verstappen himself has also played down the likelihood of a departure, Mintzlaff said: "Exactly.

"Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull and would like to end it here too. As far as I know, that hasn’t changed.

"We’ve benefited enormously from Max - the best driver in the world. But the truth is, he also owes a lot to Red Bull. We’re currently going through a difficult phase, of course, but I don’t have the feeling that this has put Max in doubt.

"As long as the attitude that we want to build the best car in the world is lived out, he’ll pull together with us. That’s the only way we can be successful again. And we will.

"A long-term partnership also means sticking together in difficult times."

However, it’s also possible that - like Adrian Newey and other key team figures who have departed - Verstappen might simply tire of the political turmoil inside Red Bull Racing.

Bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko, for instance, reportedly no longer get along well at all.

"I have complete confidence in every single employee," Mintzlaff insisted. "This also applies to our management team. Helmut and Christian both want maximum success and are committed to achieving it.

"We’ve discussed this again in recent days. It’s clear that every relationship has its ups and downs, but let’s not forget that the two will be competing in their 400th race together at the next grand prix in Miami.

"Helmut was the one who hired Christian in 2005," said the German. "The two have a huge connection. It’s clear that with all the pressure, emotions, and passion, feelings can sometimes run high. But then you have to sit down and discuss it behind closed doors. And that’s what we’re doing."