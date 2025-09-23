Horner walks away with record Red Bull payout

Christian Horner’s two-decade reign at Red Bull is officially over - and reports suggest the 51-year-old has walked away with one of the most lucrative severance deals in Formula 1 history.

After weeks of speculation, culminating in gossip in the Baku paddock last weekend, the team confirmed on Monday that Horner’s contract - which ran until 2030 - has been terminated by mutual agreement.

"Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege," Horner said in the official release, reflecting on 20 years that yielded 6 constructors’ and 8 drivers’ titles, 124 wins and 107 poles.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team. I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future."

Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff added: "With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1."

But it is the payout that has stunned the paddock.

While the exact figure remains confidential, international media have reported eye-watering numbers.

The Times put the severance at 80m pounds (EUR 93m), Corriere della Sera wrote of EUR 80-100m, Bild suggested EUR 75m based on his EUR 15m annual salary, and Blick cited EUR 90m - noting that the original contract could have earned him EUR 140m by 2030.

The BBC, meanwhile, pitched the buyout at about EUR 60m.

Whatever the precise sum, it eclipses earlier rumours of a $100m deal and underscores the scale of the separation after months of turmoil triggered by Horner’s off-track scandal last year and a bitter internal power struggle.

According to Bild, Horner has also agreed not to enter the paddock or take another F1 job until May 2026, with Corriere agreeing he has secured the right to return as early as mid-2026.

For now, there are no obvious openings in the F1 paddock. Auto Motor und Sport reported that "no team has signalled interest" yet, while The Sun wrote that Horner "is free to return to F1 as early as next year."