Qatar GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Sebastian Vettel

"This weekend will mark the first time that we have raced at the Losail International Circuit, so at this stage, there are a lot of unknowns. Because we have very little to no data, other than our recent telemetry from Mexico and Brazil, it will be incredibly important to have a productive Friday and Saturday before qualifying and the race."

Lance Stroll

’’Last weekend’s result was a tough one to take on the chin as our race was compromised by factors out of our control. We are all focused now on Qatar, which will be a fast, flowing circuit where overtaking will be quite difficult – so it will be crucial to secure a good qualifying performance on Saturday.”