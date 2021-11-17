Qatar GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

"Last weekend in São Paulo was a triumph through adversity and I couldn’t be prouder of the fighting spirit from every member of our Team.

"Through each setback, our determination grew stronger, and this already close team grew tighter with every challenge thrown our way.

"Lewis completed a stunning victory, which will rightly be talked about for years to come. For us, that victory is just one important step on our journey and our goal is clear.

"The disqualification on Saturday though, and the potential loss of three points, doesn’t make the challenge to fight for the Championship any easier.

"On Valtteri, he performed excellently all weekend, his Sprint victory on Saturday and podium on Sunday showed the strength of our pairing; their teamwork was fantastic.

"We arrive in Qatar for a fresh challenge, a brand-new circuit for F1 and one we can’t wait to race on.

"We have prepared as well as we can for a new track and the need to maximise our learnings from the opening practice sessions will be as important as ever.

"The performance picture from circuit to circuit remains unpredictable but as Brazil showed, even on the back foot, this team will always be there fighting.

"The final race of a triple-header can sometimes test your energy levels but with just three races to decide both Championships, our motivation is greater than ever.

"Our focus is on channelling it in the most effective way."