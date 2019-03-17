Q&A with Kevin Magnussen

What was the priority for you heading into the off-season after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last November? Was it simply to take a break and spend time with family and friends, or do you immediately start focusing on items like physical preparation for the coming season?

“I spent most of December relaxing and spending time with family and friends. It was good to just settle down for a bit and not think about Formula One for a while. After Christmas and New Year I really ramped up my training. I’ve spent the past month and a half at maximum pace. It’s been good, and I feel extremely fit. I’m ready for the season.”

2018 saw you achieve a career-best ninth place finish in the points with 11 top 10 finishes to your credit. Continuity within the team obviously played a part but what other factors would you attribute to your success on-track last season?

“I’d agree that the continuity is a big factor. Of course, as a driver you develop with experience, and you become more complete every year, and with experience you get more consistent, and wiser on track as well.”

There was a lot of talk at last week’s Rich Energy Haas F1 Team livery unveil of the challenges faced by the team this year, including the pressure to build on last season’s fifth place finish in the constructors’ standings. Is that pressure real to you, and to the team, or is your approach at the start of each new season the same regardless of previous positioning?

“For us, as a team, we want to move forward every year and improve ourselves. We want to build on the experience we have, and take steps forward every year. Last year we took a big step, one that was very visible, going from eighth in the constructors’ standings to fifth. Of course we’re not expecting to jump forward three positions in the standings this year, but even if we can take a small step forward, we’ll be happy because we’re continuing the upward trend that the team has had since its beginning.”

Rule changes for 2019 have been implemented with the aim of making the racing more competitive, in particular changes to the front and rear wings to increase the possibilities of overtaking by allowing cars to run closer than before with less aerodynamic disturbance. Share your thoughts on those rule changes and what you think you’ll see out on track.

“I don’t know whether it’s going to make a big difference or not. I think it’ll be great if it does. I’m not really one of those that thinks we need to make changes, I think the racing was already pretty good. In Formula One it’s always going to be difficult to overtake, otherwise it wouldn’t be interesting if you ask me. We’ll see what happens. If we can follow a little bit closer, that wouldn’t hurt, but I don’t know if we needed it.”

2019 marks the third season in a row you’re paired alongside Romain Grosjean – with only Rich Energy Haas F1 Team and Mercedes fielding unchanged line-ups this year. Describe your relationship with your teammate, where you complement each other and perhaps where you’re different, and what you think that continuity in line-up offers the team in terms of development and performance heading into testing and the new season?

“With Romain (Grosjean) we’ve got a great driver with a lot of experience. He’s very fast on track, in qualifying especially, but also in the races. I feel like we’re complementing each other. We put pressure on each other, which is good in a team. Continuity is key as the team knows us quite well by now, they can build on the relationship. They know what we need as drivers from the car, and what preferences we have. That helps in developing the car. I’m very happy that we’re continuing together, and I’m looking forward to hopefully another great season.”