Williams to miss first day of testing in Barcelona

Williams has announced the team will have to skip the first day of winter testing in Barcelona this monday. The new car is not ready and will need extra work to be running. Claire Williams says it will be on track on tuesday, missing just one day on action.

“Unfortunately, we have had to delay the start of our pre-season Barcelona test to Tuesday morning. We have had an incredibly busy winter at Grove getting the FW42 prepared for the season ahead and, despite everyone’s best efforts, we need some more time before it will be ready to run" says Williams.

“Our absolute priority is to always ensure we bring a car to the track that is the best that it can be and sometimes that takes longer than you’d anticipate or like. It’s clearly not ideal, but equally it’s not the end of the world.

Williams tries to see the glass half-full : “We will obviously have our work cut out to recover the time lost but we still have seven days of testing left and we will be maximising that time to prepare the car for the first race.”