Doohan confirms ELMS switch after Super Formula setback

Jack Doohan will race in the European Le Mans Series in 2026 after his planned Super Formula program failed to materialise.

The Haas reserve driver - who lost his Alpine Formula 1 seat in early 2025 - had been aiming to reboot his career in Japan, but a difficult pre-season featuring crashes and lack of pace derailed that path, despite Toyota playing down those issues.

Instead, the Australian will compete in ELMS with Nielsen Racing, driving an LMP2 Oreca alongside Ed Pearson and Roy Nissany.

The season begins on April 12 with the 4 Hours of Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"I’m really excited to be back racing in 2026 and to be joining Nielsen Racing for my first season in LMP2," said Doohan.

"It’s a new challenge with a lot to learn, but I’m confident we’ll get up to speed quickly with such a strong team around me."

Doohan will combine the program with his reserve duties at Haas, where he shares responsibilities with Ryo Hirakawa.