Pirelli trials 2026 aero concept in tyre testing

Pirelli has continued to gather data for Formula 1’s next technical era by simulating active-aero systems during recent tyre tests in Hungary and Italy.

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Italy’s Formula Passion that the modified cars used in the sessions delivered "extremely useful" information for both tyre development and understanding of the 2026 regulations.

"We were able to test the impact of a modified aero balance - a crucial element of the new regulation," he said.

"What was interesting for us was that we could compare the car with rear-only DRS with the version that also had DRS at the front. That allowed us to compare it with previous tests."

Isola explained that Pirelli is particularly focused on how higher expected top speeds will affect tyre loads. "Ultimately, it’s about the right balance - if a car is very fast but also puts a lot of pressure on the tyres, they’re going to have a hard time," he said.