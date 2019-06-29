26 October 2019
Pirelli criticises F1 over new tyre wear graphic
"It depends on too many factors"
Pirelli boss Mario Isola has hit out at a new on-screen graphic debuted recently by Formula 1.
The new graphic purports to show in real-time what percentage of tyre wear remains on the individual four corners of the depicted drivers’ car.
Isola says it is not credible.
"You cannot know that sort of information during a race from the outside," Isola is quoted by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport in Mexico.
"It depends on too many factors. I was a bit surprised when I saw the graphic at Suzuka so we will have to talk to those in charge again."
