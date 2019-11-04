Petrobras and McLaren conclude partnership agreement

Petrobras and McLaren Racing have concluded their technical and sponsorship agreement by mutual consent. The partnership produced clear technological advances in fuels and lubricants and identified opportunities for future collaborations in commercial, technology and social responsibility fields between the two companies.

"We recognize the importance of McLaren in global motorsport and we are very satisfied with the results delivered during the two years of our partnership" said Roberto Castello Branco, Chief Executive Officer.

He continued: "The project allowed Petrobras to develop high-technology gasoline and lubricants through research with new raw materials and tests performed in extreme conditions. The technological development will be used in lubricant and fuel products. We see in McLaren a commitment to innovation and also the possibility of future partnerships."

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer, said: "We would like to thank Petrobras for their partnership and support. We have great respect for their technical and scientific capabilities, and there is no doubt the company’s technicians have made substantial progress in the time we have been working together. We wish everyone at Petrobras every success and hope to see them back in the sport again in the future."