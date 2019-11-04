Kubica has ’interesting options’ for 2020

Robert Kubica says he has "interesting options" on the table for the future.

The departing Williams driver could leave Formula 1 altogether, but he has also been linked with test roles at Haas or Racing Point.

And now it is rumoured that Ferrari might be interested in the popular Pole, who has struggled since returning to the grid in 2019 with his permanent arm injuries.

"The situation is more complicated than I would like, but it also means that I have interesting options," he told Przeglad Sportowy newspaper.

"It would be a bigger problem if things were too easy, but we will see if it will be a good and relaxing December."

In Austin, Kubica denied rumours linking him with Alfa Romeo, but he now admits that "some new opportunities have emerged".

It is rumoured he could become a reserve driver for all of the Ferrari-powered teams, including the Maranello based works team, Alfa Romeo, and Haas.

"But until there is a final decision, I must be a realist. And there are no signatures on any papers yet," said Kubica.

The 34-year-old denied that his difficult 2019 season has irreparably damaged his reputation in the F1 paddock.

"I know there are people, especially people from other teams who have worked with me in the past, who have great respect," he said.

"We have not made much progress during the year, but people still know what value I can bring.

"It remains a matter of how much I will get to contribute to the work of the teams but it is certainly very positive that some people still believe that I can do a good job," he added.